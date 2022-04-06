A Dybala move to Juventus rival is still very much alive

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move to Inter Milan as he prepares to leave Juventus as a free agent.

The Argentinian failed to reach an agreement with the Bianconeri over a new deal in their last meeting and they will go their separate ways in the summer.

He can start speaking to other clubs and has interest from teams all around Europe, but the ex-Palermo man could remain in Italy.

Inter has been linked with a move for him and Gazzetta Dello Sport via Calciomercato claims it is a serious interest they have in his signature, claiming the Nerazzurri is working to add him to their squad.

They plan to target free agents next summer and there is hardly a better one than Dybala at the moment.

The report claims they need to raise funds and will do that by offloading some of their current players when the transfer window reopens.

Juve FC Says

A move to Inter Milan will not be good for Dybala’s legacy and reputation among the Bianconeri faithful.

However, we have to admit that he should choose his next club regardless. After all, we allowed him to leave.

It would be interesting to see what the reaction will be if he returns to the Allianz Stadium in the colours of Inter.