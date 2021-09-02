A failed transfer window means certain Juventus players will have to step-up (Opinion)

Juventus have ended the transfer window with a worse playing squad than the previous season, with their only saving grace that most of their rivals have done the same.

Inter Milan sold Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku to PSG and Chelsea respectively, but did move to bring in the likes of Denzel Dumfries and Edin Dzeko in their place, as well as bringing in the likes of Calhanoglu and Joaquin Correa. While that means that they lost two of their best, including last season’s Serie A MVP, they have at least tried to cover those losses.

The Rossoneri also lost two of their best players, in Hakan above and Gigio Donnarumma, who also joined PSG this summer, they have also made some exciting additions to the squad, including the decorated striker Olivier Giroud and former wonderkid Sandro Tonali, but on paper their losses of two of their leaders will take some replacing.

On paper, Juventus have lost out most with Cristiano Ronaldo’s wealth of goals leaving to return to former club Manchester United, while Moise Kean and Kaio Jorge will not be expected to bring enough to cover the loss of the Portuguese.

If the Old Lady are return to the fore this season, and lift their Serie A crown, they will need a number of players to step up on their performances from last season.

Paulo Dybala’s struggles were likely not his fault, as every time he began to show some form he was ruled out with illness or injury, but he is definitely one who will need to bring much more to the team this season.

Matthijs De Ligt is held in high regard, but I feel like he is going to be our main CB this season and that will mean that he will need to show the consistency which we know he can, as well as showing his leadership skills which both Leo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have boasted throughout their careers.

The one player I’m really calling on to make a rapid improvement however is Wojciech Szczesny. The Polish goalkeeper has already shown his frailties in the opening weeks, and with us having missed out on Gigio Donnarumma, there will definitely be eyes on him to show that the Old Lady were right not to blow the budget on the Italian shot-stopper.

Which players do you believe need to step-up the most if we are to have a serious chance of winning the scudetto this season?

Patrick