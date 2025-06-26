AC Milan retains a firm interest in Dusan Vlahovic as Juventus seeks to offload the striker before his contract runs down. Vlahovic has struggled to establish himself consistently in Turin, but he had a productive relationship with Max Allegri, who now wants to work with him again at Milan.

The Rossoneri are in the market to strengthen their squad, and a striker is high on their list of priorities. With just one year remaining on his current deal, Juventus is eager to sell Vlahovic before the transfer window closes.

Financial Demands Complicate Transfer

The Serbian forward is also keen to leave and would welcome a reunion with Allegri. However, the transfer is proving complicated, not due to any new obstacles, but because of longstanding financial concerns. Juventus has asked Vlahovic to accept a reduced salary if he is to remain, as they are unable to sustain his current 12 million euros net per season wage.

He has not agreed to the proposed new deal, which would see the club spread the cost of his existing salary over a longer period. This impasse is contributing to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Milan Offer Falls Short of Expectations

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, AC Milan is experiencing a similar financial challenge. In truth, if any Italian side can pay Vlahovic his current wage, it is Juventus. Milan, however, is only able to offer a contract worth 6 million euros net per season, which is exactly half of what he stands to earn in the 2025 to 2026 campaign with the Bianconeri.

This significant wage gap has led to a breakdown in negotiations, with the striker unwilling to accept the lower offer. As things stand, the move to Milan has stalled, and Vlahovic may now remain at Juventus until the end of next season, at which point he could leave on a free transfer.

It is disappointing that this situation is holding up the club’s plans, and there is hope that Vlahovic will reconsider his stance in the near future.