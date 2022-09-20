A fine and a vow – How Juventus and Allegri will go forward

In recent weeks, the management of the crumbling Juventus has been under growing pressure from the fanbase. The club’s supporters have made their voices loud and clear: Max Allegri must leave the club.

Nevertheless, the hierarchy – most notably club president Andrea Agnelli – remains reluctant to do so. While the reasons may be many, the outcome remains one. The Bianconeri will go forward with the under fire tactician for the time being.

However, this doesn’t mean that the woeful results haven’t had its impact within the club’s walls.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Allegri has accepted a fine for giving an authorized interview last weekend, while also making a promise for the club.

The source explains that the manager vowed to become more vigilant and enhancing the level of communication within the squad and the club in general.

For instance, Giovanni Andreini, who joined the club last summer as a coordinator between all areas, will become more involved in an attempt to reduce the worrying number of injuries.

Juve FC say

For a manager who was supposed to be facing the sack, running away with nothing more than a fine for an interview is surely a pleasing outcome.

As for the vow, the fans will be wondering why these measures weren’t applied beforehand.