Juventus are reportedly hellbent on extending their collaboration with Dusan Vlahovic despite his recent struggles.

The Serbian has been the club’s top goalscorer this season with 12 goals across all competitions, but he’s also been guilty of missing several sitters while also failing to contribute to the overall game due to his knack for losing possession rather easily.

The 24-year-old has now made his return from injury, but he only made two brief appearances against Milan and Club Brugge, with Thiago Motta opting to trust Nico Gonzalez in an unconventional striker role.

Many believe that the coach’s choices have been telling enough, suggesting that Vlahovic’s time in Turin could come to an end, possibly at the end of the season.

For his part, Italian journalist Ivan Zazzaroni feels that the 24-year-old’s miserable displays have been justifying the use of Gonzalez as a centre-forward.

“Vlahovic is the player who makes you wonder why Thiago plays Nico as a centre-forward again and not him,” wrote the Corriere dello Sport editor-in-chief in his column (via JuventusNews24).

“But then, when the coach puts him (Vlahovic) in, you understand the reason for his absence. At the moment, he’s a fish out of water: drained, struggling and pissed off both at the present and the future.”

Moreover, Zazzaroni reveals that neither party has made a concrete step forward to renew their collaboration.

“It’s true that his agent doesn’t seem to want to renew his contract, but it’s also true that Giuntoli hasn’t made a serious offer yet. The table is there, but the chairs are missing.”

Vlahovic’s contract will expire in June 2026, so Juventus will likely look to sell the player in the summer as they did with Federico Chiesa when he entered his final contractual year, that is unless the two parties manage to find a breakthrough in the coming months.