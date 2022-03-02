A former youth team coach reveals Vlahovic has always been mature

Dusan Vlahovic has taken to life at Juventus with ease despite having never played for a big club before.

The Serbian had been in stunning form at Fiorentina in the first half of the season and that prompted Juve to sign him.

He is still just 22 but displays maturity beyond his age, both on and off the pitch.

Because of his form, Juve has been rejuvenated and the Bianconeri could be in the title race again soon.

Watching him play, you will think he has been in the game for a very long time, but that doesn’t surprise Renato Buso, who was his manager in the Fiorentina Primavera side.

He said the striker has always been very mature.

“Vlahovic is a player of steel. When I saw him in the Primavera, he already had the head of an adult player. I worked with him when he was Prandelli arrived and I can tell you that one movement was enough for him to make a difference.” Buso said via Calciomercato.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been a breath of fresh air at Juventus, and we are now looking towards a much brighter future.

The striker has the goals that we need to become the top club in Italy again, and he would continue to get better.

Hopefully, the players around him will continue to create chances for him to score.