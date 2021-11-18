A general confusion causes Juventus’ struggles reckons reporter

Italian journalist and Juventus fan, Paolo Brosio says the Bianconeri is suffering from a general confusion that has been hovering around the club for a long time now.

Juve has made a poor start to this season and their performances have been shocking. Mainly because the Bianconeri sacked Andrea Pirlo and replace him with the more accomplished Max Allegri in the summer.

The returning gaffer won Serie A in every campaign he was at the club during his first stint and fans had expected an immediate return to form after last season.

That hasn’t been the case with Juve now at risk of even finishing outside the top four.

Does that make Allegri a terrible manager? certainly not, according to Brosio who doesn’t blame the gaffer for the current struggles.

He insists a time like this was always going to come, considering the confusion that has been around the club for some time now.

Brosio tells Lazio Press as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Allegri I consider him a great coach, the difficulties in my opinion derive mainly from the general confusion that has been hovering in the club for some time.”

Juve’s next match would be against Lazio in Serie A and they will hope they can get all the three points against Maurizio Sarri’s men.