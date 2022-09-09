vlahovic
Club News

A goal this weekend will place Vlahovic alongside legendary Juventus strikers

September 9, 2022 - 4:30 pm

Dusan Vlahovic has become Juventus’ latest goal machine since he moved to the club in January.

The Serbian had cut his teeth at Fiorentina before he moved to Turin, and he has continued his rapid development.

After a slow second half of last season, he is now one of Juve’s key players and continues to bang in the goals for the Bianconeri.

He has scored 4 goals in 4 league games this season and will get more before the term finishes.

He has scored a goal in his last three home matches for Juve and now looks set to match an impressive club record.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals if he scores against Salernitana at the weekend, he would have scored in four consecutive home matches.

That will put him alongside David Trezeguet, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alessandro Del Piero as players who have scored in four straight home games.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been one of our finest acquisitions in recent seasons, and we back him to continue performing well in black and white.

The Serbian has all the makings of becoming a Serie A goal king, and he has the right players to create the chances for him.

Hopefully, he will fire us to a league title in this campaign.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Iervolino

Salernitana owner expects his team to suffer against Juventus

September 9, 2022
Giampiero Ventura

“It will be a two-man race,” Former Serie A manager predicts the Scudetto race

September 9, 2022
De Ligt

Juventus is revealed as one of the biggest customers of Dutch football

September 9, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.