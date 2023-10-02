On Sunday, Juventus settled for a draw against Atalanta in what was an underwhelming encounter in Bergamo.

The Bianconeri were hardly able to threaten Juan Musso’s goal throughout the match. The hosts had the more dangerous opportunities, especially towards the end of the second half, but the Old Lady was able to escape unscathed.

After the final whistle, Juventus coach Max Allegri seemed content with his away point which was just enough to keep his team in the Top Four positions.

“We took a risk, in the end gaining a good point which allows us to remain in the top positions,” said Allegri in his post-match interview via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“In the first half, we could have been more clinical and calm with the ball at our feet. The boys played a good game, but we weren’t too convincing when it came to scoring goals.

“In two or three situations, we should have finished from 20 or 25 meters. We should have thought about hurting the opposition rather than maintaining possession.

“We had two opportunities with Fagioli. From those positions, you have to shoot from outside.”

The 56-year-old appeared livid in added time when Federico Gatti lost track of Mitchel Bakker which allowed Teun Koopmeiners to try his luck on goal.

“I was angry when we took a risk on a ball where Gatti went one-on-one. However, these are moments of growth.

“We didn’t lose and the point is important to stay close to the leading pack. Now we have a week to prepare for the Derby.

“Torino aren’t playing in European cups either, so we’ll both have a week to prepare for the match. In the league, they always say who is favorite or not, cups or no cups, we have to stick to the Top Four places, to also grow in self-esteem”.

Allegri also shed some light on the performances of some individuals. He hailed Wojciech Szczesny for his brilliant save against Luis Muriel.

He also revealed that Adrien Rabiot was dealing with some physical issues, but offers comforting updates on Gleison Bremer who left the pitch in the final minutes.

“Szczesny made an extraordinary save, he is among the best in Europe. Poor displays are bound to ensue, like against Sassuolo, but in Emilia, we didn’t lose just due to his blunders.

“Locatelli? With Sassuolo he used to wander around the pitch too much, exposing the defence. He’s been improving in the last two games.

“Rabiot didn’t train with the team and had some ailments. I spoke to him during the week, he’s a player of international caliber. He played a good game.

“Chiesa has been playing many matches which took its toll on him today. A few weeks ago, he would have been more dangerous on the ball.

“As for Bremer, it was just cramps, nothing major.”