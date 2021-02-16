“A great French wine” Barzagli gives his verdict on Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo was one of the best midfielders in the world during his playing days and he has now joined the likes of Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta in becoming a manager.

Tasked with helping Juventus retain their league title and ending their wait for a Champions League crown, his team has been ok but inconsistent.

His former teammate at Juventus Andrea Barzagli has now given an opinion of the Juve boss both as a player and in his short managerial career.

The former defender says he has no intention of continuing his career in football, despite being one of the assistants of Maurizio Sarri when he hung his boots in 2019.

He then said as a footballer, Pirlo was a “great French wine” produced from the famous town of Bordeaux.

As a manager, the jury is still out, but his former Juve teammate is doing great things in Turin.

He told Juventus’ Twitch channel as quoted by Football Italia: “As a player, he was a great French wine, from Bordeaux, where great wines are produced. Pirlo was a great player. As a coach, I don’t know. He just started, but he is doing smart things.

“Andrea is perhaps the most envied coach by football fans and professionals. We’ve met occasionally in Turin and I saw him very convinced of wanting to be a coach.”