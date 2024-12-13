Kenan Yildiz expressed his delight following Juventus’ impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League, a result that showcased the Bianconeri’s ability to perform under pressure. The Turkish youngster was one of the standout players during the game, contributing significantly to a performance that underlined Juventus’ credentials as a competitive force in Europe.

City, the reigning English champions and holders of the Club World Cup badge, arrived with a lineup boasting world-class players like Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva. On paper, they appeared the stronger side, but Juventus demonstrated resilience and tactical discipline to secure the win. From the opening whistle, Juve’s determination to take control of the match was evident, and their focus paid off as they found the back of the net twice, bolstering their chances of advancing to the knockout stage.

After the game, Yildiz praised the team’s effort and the electrifying support from the home crowd. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“A great game, a great win, credit to the team, it’s all fantastic.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

He continued, “Man City are a great team with a great history, but Juventus on the pitch were fantastic, there was a great atmosphere thanks to the fans and we were confident. We played a great game and we are happy about it.”

Yildiz’s performance against such a high-calibre opponent further cemented his reputation as a player who thrives on big occasions. His confidence and composure were evident throughout the match, and his contributions were instrumental in securing the result. Fans and analysts alike will now look forward to seeing more displays of this calibre from the young talent as Juventus continues its European campaign.