“A horrible performance” Journalist blast Juventus players

Juventus were horrible in their loss to Inter Milan, reckons TMW journalist Fabrizio Ponciroli.

The Black and Whites were knocked out of the Coppa Italia after the 1-0 loss and could finish this season trophyless.

The only trophy the Bianconeri can win now is the Europa League, as they face Sevilla in the semi-final for a ticket to the competition’s final.

Juve has had a turbulent season and it is not getting better for Max Allegri’s men.

They are currently on a run of four consecutive domestic losses and it is the wrong time for them to be in poor shape.

After their performance against Inter, Ponciroli said via Tuttojuve:

“Juve? Very bad, a horrible performance. I am very disappointed with the players, I still think that the worst evil is not Allegri but all this situation that has arisen and sooner or later would have brought consequences.”

Juve FC Says

We have just been terrible this season and our performance in the game against Inter was one of the worst we have watched.

The boys must arrest this slump now, or they will end the campaign poorly and get Allegri sacked.