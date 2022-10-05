Since emerging to the scene at a young age, Houssem Aouar has always been linked with a transfer away from Olympique Lyon.

Yet, at the age of 24, the talented midfielder remains at the Groupama Stadium. However, his situation is expected to change sooner rather than later.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, the Frenchman can leave the Ligue 1 side on a free transfer at the end of the season.

This scenario has naturally alarmed a host of European clubs who are hoping to lure the Lyon youth product.

For their part, Juventus have been tracking the player for several years now. But they’re now facing some serious competition for his services.

According to FootMercato via Calciomercato, Aouar’s list of suitors also includes Inter, Roma, Sevilla, Real Betis and Atletico Madrid.

Moreover, the source claims that the Giallorossi will try to anticipate the competition by securing the player’s signature in January rather than waiting for the summer.

Juve FC say

While he undoubtedly possesses a brilliant talent, Aouar’s development has stalled recently, and recurring injuries didn’t help his cause.

Yet, the French-Algerian still has a large margin for improvement and signing him on Bosman deal is surely an enticing notion.