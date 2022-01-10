A Juventus return ruled out for this coveted Premier League player

Reports have linked Juventus with a move for Paul Pogba for much of the last few months.

The World Cup winner is approaching the end of his time at Manchester United and he can join a new club in the summer for free.

Ideally, Juve wants to take advantage of this and sign him for nothing for the second time in his career.

However, the Bianconeri are not the only club interested in the midfielder and a report via Calciomercato even rules out a return to Turin for him.

The report claims the midfielder will certainly leave United at the end of this season, but claims he is far from a move to Juve.

Instead, he is more likely to end up at PSG in France.

Juve FC Says

If this report is true, then it would be a major blow to Juve’s plans of revamping its midfield.

That position has been a problem spot for the Bianconeri in this campaign and they hope he can help them sort it out next season.

However, if he moves to PSG instead, Juve would need to find someone else and they are not short of options.

Denis Zakaria and Axel Witsel are two of several other midfielders who have been linked with a move to the club.