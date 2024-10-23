Juventus experienced their first defeat of the season with a disappointing 1-0 loss to Stuttgart in the Champions League, revealing that the team remains vulnerable to inconsistency. The Bianconeri had shown promising signs earlier in the campaign, including a gutsy victory over RB Leipzig with only ten men on the field. However, against Stuttgart, the men in black and white were outplayed and failed to live up to the expectations of their fans, who anticipated a more convincing performance at home.
