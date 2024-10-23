Stuttgart, despite struggling to get results in the Champions League, played with confidence and dominated the game from start to finish. Juventus struggled to impose themselves and often found themselves chasing the ball, as the German side controlled possession and created the better chances. The defeat underscored the team’s recent lacklustre performances, which have been evident in some of their league matches. The lack of creativity and energy in midfield, combined with a passive approach, left Juventus unable to muster any real response throughout the match.

The Bianconeri’s substitutes, who were brought on to change the game’s course, failed to make an impact. Journalist Romeo Agresti highlighted these shortcomings, stating, as quoted by Il Bianconero, “Juventus were defeated for the first time this season, and the Bianconeri’s unbeaten run was interrupted by Stuttgart, who deservedly won at the Allianz Stadium thanks to a late goal by El Bilal Touré in injury time. A Juventus without a soul, extremely passive in which nothing was saved. Not even Thiago Motta’s substitutions were saved; substitutions that did not bring the desired results, on the contrary. Only Mattia Perin allowed Juventus to lose by just one goal and not by a greater deficit.”

The performance against Stuttgart was one of Juventus’ worst in recent memory, and it came at a critical time, with an upcoming match against Inter Milan in Serie A. The loss serves as a wake-up call, signalling that if the team wishes to compete for titles this season, improvements are urgently needed. Motta and his players must quickly regroup and show greater resilience in their next game to avoid letting this setback affect their momentum.