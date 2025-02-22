Juventus faces the very real risk of missing out on next season’s Champions League if they do not improve their form in the final months of the current campaign. The Bianconeri still have time to get better and reduce the inconsistency that has plagued their results, but the pressure is mounting as the season progresses. The club has a talented squad, but the lack of consistent performances could hinder their chances of securing a top-four finish, which is the only way they can guarantee their place in Europe’s premier club competition.

Juventus, as one of the most successful and prestigious clubs in Italian football, has a proud history of competing at the highest levels. However, qualifying for the Champions League is no longer guaranteed by name alone; it requires finishing in the top four of Serie A. As things stand, there are several teams competing for those coveted spots, and Juventus finds itself in a tight race with other contenders. The Bianconeri are just one of many clubs fighting for a place in next season’s Champions League, making every point crucial as they head into the final stretch of the season.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

If Juventus fails to secure a top-four finish, the consequences could be severe, both on and off the pitch. A report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that missing out on the financial rewards of Champions League qualification would force Juventus to sell some of their key players. The report names Andrea Cambiaso and Samuel Mbangula as two potential casualties in the event that the club does not qualify for Europe’s elite competition. Losing players of their calibre would be a setback for the club, further complicating their efforts to rebuild and compete at the highest level.

For Juventus, not qualifying for the Champions League would be a significant blow, both in terms of prestige and financial stability. The club must do everything in its power to ensure that it finishes in the top four this season, as that is the minimum requirement for a team of Juventus’ stature. Without Champions League football, the Bianconeri will face challenges in attracting top talent and maintaining the squad’s current level of quality. Thus, the next few months are crucial for the club’s future, and securing qualification for the Champions League should be their primary objective.