A lack of interest could force Atletico Madrid to send Morata back to Juventus

July 13, 2022 - 8:30 am

Juventus is still interested in Alvaro Morata even though they have given away his shirt number.

The Spaniard spent the last two seasons on loan at the Allianz Stadium from Atletico de Madrid.

Juve enjoyed his talents and wanted to make his move permanent, but they couldn’t find an agreement with their Spanish counterparts.

Over the last few weeks, it seemed he would certainly not return to Turin, but that might all change before the transfer window closes.

Calciomercato reports that Atleti has placed him on the transfer market, hoping that another club will come to sign him.

However, the Spanish side has not completely closed the door to a move to Juve.

If they cannot find another suitor that meets their demand, they will reconsider doing business with the Bianconeri.

He could re-join the Black and Whites on yet another loan agreement.

Juve FC Says

Morata was one of our key players, and Max Allegri likes working with the former Chelsea man.

Bringing him back to the club will make it easier for everyone because he already knows what it means to work with the Bianconeri gaffer.

However, we need to wait and see if another suitor will not add him to their squad before this window closes.

