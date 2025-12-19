Juventus is keen to make Pierre Emile-Højbjerg one of their players during the January transfer window, as their manager is understood to admire the Dane. The Bianconeri believe their midfield can perform at a higher level and see that area of the squad as one that requires improvement. As a result, several high-quality names have been placed on their wishlist as the club plans an injection of talent next month.

Højbjerg is among the players Juventus would be eager to sign. His experience and reliability in midfield are viewed as attributes that could help stabilise and elevate their performances. The club’s interest is well known, and they are exploring options to convince his current side to part with one of their most important players.

Marseille’s stance on a key player

Olympique Marseille is fully aware of Juventus’ interest but is determined to retain the midfielder. The Ligue 1 club considers him a central figure in their sporting project and has no intention of letting him leave, regardless of external approaches. From their perspective, keeping their core players intact is essential to maintaining consistency and competitiveness.

In an attempt to make progress, Juventus has reportedly offered Manuel Locatelli as part of a potential exchange deal. However, this proposal has not been enough to change Marseille’s position. The French club has made it clear that they are not interested in Locatelli and, more importantly, do not wish to lose any of their key players.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus’ efforts face resistance

This stance is strongly supported by Roberto de Zerbi, who has made it clear that the former Tottenham man is a crucial part of his plans at the club. Going against the wishes of their manager is not something Marseille is prepared to do, which further reduces the likelihood of a deal being agreed.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Marseille has already rejected the approaches made so far. Given the firm position of the Ligue 1 side and their commitment to their manager’s vision, a move for Højbjerg before the end of this season now appears unlikely.