The 2024/25 Serie A tournament saw a marked improvement for Juventus, who are often touted as Italy’s best club. During the 2022/23 season, Juve did not do great, ranking 7th, with 10 losses and only 22 wins, out of 38. The fans were disappointed to be sure, but, they were ready to see their favourite club improve.

Improve they certainly did, as in the last Serie A, Juventus climbed to the top three. While they were still lagging behind Inter and Milan, Juve managed to reclaim their former glory. Now, with a newfound passion and drive to succeed, they are going into the upcoming Serie A ready to take home the gold. In this article, we look at the players who are going to, hopefully, make it happen.

Dušan Vlahovic

Certainly, a controversial choice to start off with, Dušan Vlahovic is a Serbian player who joined Juventus in 2022. Though his first year with the club was not all that impressive, during the last Serie A competition he saw marked improvement, which is likely why we are seeing him back as a forward this time around.

Quite a lot of people are happy to see Vlahovic return. After all, he is a decorated player, having won two Serbian Cups, when he was playing back home in Partizan, one of Serbia’s most well-regarded football teams. Vlahovic also plays as a striker for Serbia’s national team, where he has performed quite admirably.

On the other hand, there have been some people who aren’t too happy about Dušan Vlahovic’ involvement with Juventus. A certain pundit insists that the Serbian player does not deserve the deal he is currently enjoying with Juve. The criticism stems from Vlahovic’ lacklustre performances as a striker, and the disbelief in his ability to improve.

However, there are plenty of fans who do believe in Dušan’s future and are happy to see him take the stage in the upcoming Serie A. For their part, Juventus FC has released a statement saying that they expect the player to improve this season, and they are certainly asking more from him in the up-and-coming campaign.

Federico Chiesa

Federica Chiesa is a footballer of immense talent. He joined the Old Lady in 2020 and won the Coppa Italia, as well as the Supercoppa Italiana in his very first season with the club. He has also been playing as a winger on the Italian national team, where he particularly shines. His capabilities as a winger have often been praised by fans, pundits, and fellow players.

Despite this, some rumours have troubled Juve fans for the past month. Namely, many believed that Juventus was planning to sell Chiesa. Las month the rumours were confirmed, with Juventus FC stating that they’ve decided not to renew his contract. A lot of fans are disappointed, but there is hope yet. So far, nobody has made a proposal, though the belief is that Roma are most interested in acquiring the player.

As things stand now, Chiesa has been assigned to the left wing, along with Filip Kostic and Marley Ake. It is unlikely that this will change in the near future, and it would seem that Chiesa will be playing for Juventus, at least during the start of the 2024/25 Serie A. Though, of course, that might change at any point during the competition.

Wojciech Szczesny

In football discussions, the spotlight is often placed on the strikers, with each position getting less and less of it. By the time it reaches the goalkeeper, the light has already dimmed to nothing. Of course, the unfair treatment of goalkeepers has been a topic of discussion for a long time, and recently, many fans are beginning to rectify this mistake.

It is, therefore, no wonder that many are excited to see Wojciech Szczesny return to the field, to protect Juventus’ goal. As things stand right now, Szczesny is the best goalie that the Old Lady has. In his first season, backing Juve, he served as Gianluigi Buffon’s backup, which is already high praise, as Buffon is often considered one of the greatest of all time.

However, the Polish player’s skills did not begin with Juve. He started his career in Legia Warsaw, but he has played with Arsenal, Brentford (with whom he won two FA Cups, and was awarded the Golden Glove), and Roma. In 2017, he finally joined Juventus, with whom he has been playing ever since. And what a career it has been. Wojciech has certainly earned his popularity with the Old Lady faithful.

During his stint with Arsenal, Szczesny attained international acclaim and was highly praised for his athleticism and incredible reflexes. An agile goalkeeper with incredible shot-stopping capabilities, Juventus fans are quite happy that he is their last line of defence. It is certainly to be expected from the person who has inherited Gianluigi Buffon’s position on the team.