A look back at Ramsey’s time with Juventus and how much he cost per minute

On deadline day, Juventus fans had another pleasant surprise in store, as Aaron Ramsey completed an initial loan switch from Turin to Glasgow Rangers.

Perhaps it’s a harsh way to put it, but the midfielder simply failed to replicate his form from his Arsenal days during his two and a half years at the Allianz Stadium.

Moreover, the Welshman was one of the club’s highest earners with a contract that saw him garnering around 7 million euros per season as net wages.

La Gazzetta dello Sport took a look back at Ramsey’s time in Turin while revealing how much he cost the club’s coffers for every minute of football.

In February 2019, former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici reached a pre-agreement with the player who was at the time running on an expiring contract at Arsenal.

While a section of observers hailed the move as the one the latest masterstrokes on the free agent market (following the likes of Pirlo, Pogba and Khedira), the player never truly convinced at the club while serving under the guidance of three different managers (Sarri, Pirlo and Allegri).

The report reveals that Ramsey featured in 70 matches in total while scoring six goals in the process. His total amount of minutes on the pitch is 3,043.

After two and half years, Juventus have spent 26.4 million as gross wages on the Wales international, meaning that every minute he played cost the club 8,800 euros.

If we only consider the 2020/21 season, the figures become much more astonishing. The source says that during the previous campaign, Ramsey’s gross salary cost the club 53,571 euros per minute.