“A lot of noise.” Rabiot reacts to reports linking him with a return to PSG

Adrien Rabiot has reacted to rumours linking him with a return to PSG as he enters the final season of his contract at Juventus.

The midfielder has been arguably the most improved midfielder in Serie A this season and has helped Juve in most games.

However, he is out of a contract at the end of this season and there have been several rumours that he will leave the club.

The Frenchman has not decided on his future yet and staying in Turin is an option.

However, everything remains open and he does not know where rumours of his departure have come from.

Asked about it recently, he said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Sincerely, there is no special to say about it, at the moment there is only a lot of noise. I know it is a question that interests many, but I want to reiterate it: I am really focused on the end of this season with Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is a player we would love to keep and he seems open to the idea, which should give us a reason to find an agreement.

However, now is not the best time to discuss an agreement because we need maximum points and focus on the pitch.