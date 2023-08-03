Gigi Buffon, the Juventus legend, received an outpouring of praise following his retirement from football yesterday. After a remarkable three-decade-long career, he remained in fine form during his time at Parma, where he had one year remaining on his contract. Nevertheless, Buffon made the decision to call time on his playing career and is now looking forward to exploring new ventures beyond the field.

While most of his illustrious career was spent with Juventus, he made a move to PSG for the 2018/2019 season, where he achieved success by winning the French league. During his time at PSG, Buffon had the opportunity to play alongside the young talent Kylian Mbappe, who has now sent a heartfelt message to the Italian legend.

Mbappe said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“It is a great honour for me to have had the chance to meet you and cross paths with your legendary career.

“A man with a heart of gold who gave precious advice that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. Good luck and above all THANK YOU.”

Juve FC Says

Buffon is one of the best goalkeepers the game has ever seen and has influenced several players along the way.

Mbappe is clearly one of them and we expect more footballers who have played with him to say the same thing.