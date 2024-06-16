Weston McKennie has agreed to move to Aston Villa as part of Juventus’ offer to sign Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian midfielder is a top target for Juventus, and they are close to finalising his transfer.

Juventus is proposing Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior as part of their offer to Aston Villa.

Iling-Junior’s move hinges on receiving assurances of playing time, while McKennie is seeking compensation from Juventus.

With one season left on his contract at Allianz Stadium, McKennie is insisting on an agreement for compensation from Juventus before finalising his departure.

Football Italia reports that McKennie’s demand for compensation is currently holding up the deal, despite his agreement to join Villa.

Nevertheless, this issue is not expected to be a major obstacle, and the deal is considered to be in its final stages.

Juve FC Says

McKennie is one of the biggest players in our squad, and he would earn more money playing for Villa if he gets a good deal from them.

Demanding compensation from us is normal, but we do not expect it to scupper the move.