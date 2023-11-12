As we all know, Juventus will turn to the market in January to make up for their shortage in the middle of the park.

With Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli serving lengthy suspensions, Max Allegri needs a new arrival who can bolster the midfield department.

While several candidates have emerged on the scene, Manchester City benchwarmer Kelvan Phillips is being consistently linked with a switch to Turin.

The 27-year-old joined the Cityzens in the summer of 2022 but has been starving for playing time amidst the stern competition for starting spots.

JuventusNews24 offers an analysis on Phillips, suggesting he could be the right fit for the Bianconeri due to his attributes.

The English international who has Jamaican and Irish roots will turn 28 next month. He’s a youth product of Leeds United who spent eight years with the senior squad before joining Man City.

But after almost 18 months at the Etihad Stadium, the midfielder has only managed to make 29 appearances across all competitions and is yet to score for the reigning European and English champions.

Nevertheless, the source considers him a player in Max Allegri’s mold due to his traits. Phillips possesses defensive skills, strong mental stability, as well as a remarkable physical presence and some technical capabilities.

The England international is also able to cover in other playing roles, including the three-man defense and the wingback slots if needed.

The report also claims that Phillips would become a fan favorite at the Allianz Stadium due to his high work rate and willingness to sacrifice himself for the team.