Former Italian striker Paolo Di Canio sees flashes of legendary Inter captain Javier Zanetti in Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso.

The 24-year-old was the main protagonist for the Bianconeri in last night’s 1-1 draw against Lecce, in both a positive and negative sense.

The Italy international broke the deadlock in the second half with a shot that took a large deflection off Kialonda Gaspar.

But while this strike appeared to be the winner for the Old Lady, Cambiaso took a needless risk by trying to dribble his way past several opponents in the middle of the park with just over a minute left on the clock. Hence, Gaspar had the last laugh, as he dispossessed the Juventus star, allowing his team to launch a counter-attack that culminated in Ante Rebic’s equalizer.

Therefore, Di Canio was disappointed by Cambiaso’s decision-making, saying he expected a smarter approach from the former Genoa man.

“I expect more from players like Cambiaso, who is a certainty in Thiago Motta’s starting lineup,” said the former Lazio and Juventus striker during his appearance on Sky Calcio Club via IlBianconero.

“But in delicate situations, like in the last minute, he must not make that play. At that moment, you have to take a throw-in, a corner kick or run to the flag. You have to manage the situation better.

“He made two reckless back passes three meters from the goalkeeper with a defender at his back. It was not a flawless display by any means.”

Nevertheless, the former Sunderland manager still considers Cambiaso an excellent player, even drawing a comparison with current Inter vice-president Zanetti. During his playing days, the Argentine was a full-back who could feature in various roles across the pitch.

“For me, Cambiaso is Juve’s mini-Zanetti. He is reliable, physical, versatile and always available to the team,” concluded Di Canio.