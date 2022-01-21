“A mistake on both sides,” Former Juventus man comments on the Dybala contract issue

Former Juventus star, Marco Tardelli has added his voice to the ongoing contract standoff between Paulo Dybala and Juventus.

The Argentinian and the Bianconeri have been in talks over a new deal for the former Palermo man.

However, both parties cannot reach an agreement and the attacker seemed to send a message to the club after scoring a goal in a recent game.

The situation is not putting both parties in a pleasant light and Tardelli says they have both committed mistakes in this saga.

He tells La Stampa as quoted by Il Bianconero: “The Dybala case does not help.

“A mistake on both sides that could cost dearly to a group that is struggling to find each other.

“We do not want to know which side is the reason, but the recent events have not favored the possibility of an agreement.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala and Juventus are trying to get a good deal for themselves individually, but this leaves us with little hope that he would stay.

The attacker remains a key member of Max Allegri’s squad and still has a lot to offer to the club.

His fitness has fluctuated this season, but he delivers when he is fit, and that should be enough reasons to keep him.

But we also should not pay over the odds for a player who would be 29 next year and is already approaching the twilight years of his career.