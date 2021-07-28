A new club from outside Italy now interested in Frabotta

Basel of Switzerland is the latest club to show an interest in Gianluca Frabotta, according to Calciomercato.

The Juventus left-back is expected to leave the club this summer and he has had serious interest from Atalanta before now.

However, the report claims that La Dea has dropped their interest as they look to focus on another target.

This has seen Genoa return for him, but The Griffin is facing competition from Basel and Hellas Verona for his signature now.

He was a mainstay in the Juventus squad last season under Andrea Pirlo, who had favoured giving chances to younger players.

He will likely struggle to get as many chances under Massimiliano Allegri in this campaign.

This has opened the door for him to leave the Bianconeri but now that Atalanta has pulled out of the running for him, he faces some uncertainty.

Moving to Basel would be challenging for him, considering how much of a change that would be for the youngster.

Genoa and Juventus have been doing business for a long time and he might prefer to join them especially if he would be guaranteed regular playing time.

Verona is also another good option for the 22-year-old and it would be interesting to see if he chooses to stay in Italy or risk a move to Switzerland.