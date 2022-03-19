A new date is set for Juventus and Dybala’s agent to discuss his contract renewal

Paulo Dybala’s entourage and Juventus will meet on Monday to continue talks on his contract renewal, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Juventus is running out of time to find an agreement with the attacker and his entourage, but the club is still very relaxed about it.

The former Palermo man has been injured too often recently, and that has probably affected how the club sees him.

The Bianconeri have added Dusan Vlahovic to their squad, he alongside Federico Chiesa, could lead the club’s attack well.

That doesn’t mean they want to discard Dybala, but they will place a limit on what they will offer to him.

The report insists the club had offered him a deal worth 8.5m euros per season, plus 1.5m euros more in bonuses until 2026.

However, they have reportedly withdrawn that offer and want him to sign a deal worth 7.5m euros net per season on a reduced length.

Juve FC Says

Judging by Dybala’s recent injury struggles, you cannot blame the club for wanting to protect itself in negotiations with the attacker.

We could easily be stuck with a player who has passed his prime but is sitting on a huge salary.

If we give him a more reasonable deal, it would be easier on our finances if his injury problems get worse.