Juventus has been in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over the transfer of Filip Kostic, and they are edging closer to agreeing on a fee for the Serbian winger.

The Europa League winner has been on their radar for some time, and they have seen off serious competition from West Ham to close in on adding him to their squad.

It seems to be going all well for Juve, but the deal could have broken down yesterday, according to a new report.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Frankfurt demanded for more money as negotiations continued.

They added 2m euros more to his valuation and demanded that Juve pay up.

However, the Bianconeri managed to skilfully navigate through the talks and have made progress.

The winger could be at the JMedical centre for his medical soon.

Juve FC Says

Kostic has been on our radar for a long time, and it is exciting that we are closing in on adding him to our squad.

The Europa League winner will give us a new attacking option, and we could work on different systems when he completes the transfer and joins our squad.

It would be interesting to see how Max Allegri will use him in his team.