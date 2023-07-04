A new era: Giuntoli expected to sign his Juventus contract today

Cristiano Giuntoli is anticipated to be officially announced as the newest sporting director of Juventus today, following his move from Napoli.

Giuntoli had been eager to depart Napoli as soon as they secured the league title, and Aurelio de Laurentiis ultimately agreed to release him from his contract in Naples one year early.

While Giovanni Manna has been overseeing Juventus’ transfer plans thus far, a report from Football Italia suggests that he is expected to work under Giuntoli.

Juventus aims to finalise a five-year contract with Giuntoli and announce the appointment through all official channels today.

Once the announcement is made, Giuntoli will meet with Manna and Max Allegri to discuss their ongoing summer plans. Allegri is expected to collaborate with the new sporting director in identifying suitable transfer targets.

According to the report, Giuntoli will have a significant role at the club, overseeing not only the transfer strategy but also having control over the coaching and medical staff.

Juve FC Says

Juve needs a major rebuild and Giuntoli probably still does not understand the scale of the work that needs to be done at the club.

However, he has a five-year deal, so he would have more than enough time to transform the club and make it the top side in Serie A and other club competitions again.

The executive should build a good relationship with Max Allegri or whichever manager is in charge of coaching the team as long as he stays in Turin.