Adrien Rabiot is no longer a Juventus player, even though he has not responded to their contract proposal.

Juve has been clear in their desire to keep him beyond this season. However, the Bianconeri have also known for some time that he might leave.

Their last contract proposal promises to pay him up to 7 million euros net per season, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Despite this offer, Rabiot has still not responded as he competes for Euro 2024 glory with France.

The Bianconeri have completed the signing of Douglas Luiz and are set to do the same for Khephren Thuram; it seems they know Rabiot is leaving.

A report on Calciomercato has revealed that there is a new favourite for his signature. The report claims the midfielder dreams of playing for Real Madrid.

He has been waiting for Los Blancos to make a move for him, and they might sign him as a replacement for Toni Kroos, who has announced his departure from the Spanish club.

Madrid is now the new favourite to sign Rabiot despite interest from AC Milan in the last few weeks.

Rabiot has been in fantastic form for us over the last two seasons, but he is no longer our player, and we have to plan for a future without him.