A new idea from Lega Serie A could bring Italian football to USA next season

Saying that next season will be an unusual one would be a major understatement. With the World Cup implanted in the middle of the campaign, the whole calendar is about to endure some vast changes.

Rather than the usual timing between June and July, the international tournament will be held in Qatar between November 21 and December 18 in order to escape the enormously hot weather of the Gulf region in the summer.

But according to Calciomercato, Italian clubs won’t sit idle during the World Cup. Instead, the Lega Serie A is considering an interesting idea that could bring Calcio to the United States.

The source says the league’s CEO Luigi Di Siervo has just returned from New York after holding some meetings with potential sponsors who could finance the project.

Apparently, Serie A wants to hold a 20-team tournament in the USA during the World Cup.

Juve FC say

This idea is surely an interesting proposal. On one hand, Italian clubs can keep their players active while maintaining their physical shape and enthusiasm. It could also allow Serie A clubs to explore the ever-growing American market.

But on the flip side, one would wonder how many people will be tuning in at a time when the world will have its eyes all-fixed on the biggest sporting event of the year.

Moreover, a significant number of the league’s biggest stars won’t make the trip to the States, as they will be taking part in Qatar 2022 – especially if the Azzurri manage to book their ticket.