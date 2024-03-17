With Max Allegri’s future at Juventus still uncertain, the club continues to be linked with potential managerial replacements as they aim to return to winning ways.

Although Allegri enjoyed significant success during his first spell at the Allianz Stadium, his second stint since returning in 2021 has seen a decline in performance, raising doubts about his ability to lead the team to further success.

Juventus is now actively seeking a replacement for Allegri, with several managerial candidates being mentioned in connection with the club’s bench.

According to reports from Il Bianconero, the latest name to emerge is Vincenzo Italiano of Fiorentina. Italiano has garnered praise for his impressive work at Fiorentina, guiding them to the final of the Europa Conference League and achieving notable success with La Viola.

The report suggests that Italiano may depart Fiorentina in the summer following a mutual agreement between him and the club, potentially paving the way for Juventus to consider him as a new managerial option.

Juve FC Says

Italiano did well at Fiorentina, but he is not at the level of management that we should be targeting and should not come close to managing the team.

We need a gaffer who has won the top European trophies and can take us back to the top ten in European football.