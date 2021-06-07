A new name to replace Ronaldo emerges

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is a subject of serious uncertainty at the moment with several indications pointing to the fact that the Portuguese star will leave Juventus.

Ronaldo is one of the highest-paid players in Europe and Juventus has enjoyed his talents since he joined them in 2018.

The Bianconeri had signed him because they wanted to win the Champions League, but he has been unable to help them achieve that.

He has continued to score the goals, but his wages are a burden on the club considering that they have suffered losses because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Getting him off their wage bill will be important to the club as they bid to add new players to their squad.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato reports that his future would play an important role in how the Bianconeri will operate in the next transfer market.

The report then adds that if the club sold him or allow him to leave for free this summer, he would inevitably be replaced.

Several top attackers have been targeted by the club and a new name has been added to the list.

The Bianconeri has added Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus to their list of potential replacements.

Would signing Jesus be acceptable in the event that Ronaldo is sold?