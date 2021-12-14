A New Puzzle for the Old Lady

Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini has stated that keeping Cristiano Ronaldo at the club was difficult. On deadline day, Ronaldo, 36, returned to Manchester United in a move worth an initial €15 million and increasing to €23 million. The move was a shock to many, and if you bet on sport, the chances are you wouldn’t have seen this one coming. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner ended his three-year sojourn in Italy, where he scored 36 goals in 44 games last season, by agreeing to terms for a spectacular return to Old Trafford, which he expressed his intention to the Juventus board.

According to the sporting director of the Italian giants, Cherubini, who has recently spoken about Ronaldo’s signing to United. Cherubini has spoken out about the transfer, alleging that the Portugal star told Juventus this summer that he ‘wanted out.’ We immediately accelerated our plans when Ronaldo expressed his desire to go. Moise Kean is not his successor, but one of the parts needed to continue winning with a new project – our goal, as always, is to create a competitive squad.

We also want to keep our payroll under control. In recent years, Juventus has had several high-profile players. Now we’ll concentrate on those who have potential. Of course, I’m not talking about prospects here; I’m talking about well-known and internationally renowned companies that have the potential to go even further. Our goal remains the same: to succeed, but we will follow a new path.

So, what could that new path look like? Let us now turn our attention to some of the players that Juventus could bring in to bolster their depleting squad.

Dusan Vlahovic

Even though they were unable to sign Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus are still interested in him. According to an article, the Bianconeri believe the Fiorentina striker is the only player who can readily remedy their goal-scoring difficulties. He scored 21 goals in Serie A last season to prove his worth, and he’ll be looking to match or better that total this season.

Juve will have another chance to sign him next summer or in the January transfer window. The departure of Ronaldo has freed up funds for the club to acquire new players in terms of wages and transfer fees, and it appears that a large portion of that money will be utilised to bring Vlahovic to the club.

Mauro Icardi

According to Foot Mercato, Mauro Icardi of Paris Saint-Germain is one of the strikers on the shortlist to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. Should PSG allow him to depart, the Bianconeri are planning an offer for the Argentine and have held talks with his representatives. Icardi is open to both possibilities that have been available to him: joining Juventus or staying at PSG for another three years. However, the current transfer saga of Kylian Mbappé could be critical to the success of any potential deal.

Nikola Milenkovic

Nikola Milenkovic is expected to be a target for Juventus, and contact has already been made with the Serbian defender. Milenkovic is valued at €16 million by Fiorentina, with Sevilla and West Ham also keen. Federico Cherubini and his agent Fali Ramadani, who also represents Miralem Pjanic, have already scouted the defender. Milenkovic’s status is also relevant to Daniele Rugani, who Massimiliano Allegri is happy to maintain despite earning a salary that smaller teams might afford. A transfer of the Italian would undoubtedly assist Juve in their pursuit of Milenkovic on a financial level.

Paul Pogba

According to rumours, Juventus is ready to undertake a blockbuster swap deal with Manchester United to get Paul Pogba back to Turin. Paul Pogba, the club’s central midfielder, is in the final year of his contract.

Juventus appear to be most serious about a move for the French World Cup champion, with sources suggesting they could be willing to make United a lucrative contract. According to Tuttosport, Juventus manager Max Allegri is desperate to reconnect with Pogba and is ready to offer Paulo Dybala as a makeweight.

Miralem Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic, who has been linked with a move away from Barcelona, is lobbying for a return to Serie A giants Juventus, while AS Roma, another former club, is also interested in bringing the Bosnian back to Italy. The Blaugrana have told the midfielder he can find a new club as they look to cut their bloated wage bill. Since making the transition to Catalonia last summer – after being limited to a bit-part role under Ronald Koeman – the 31-year old’s career has been nothing short of a disaster, and the Blaugrana have informed him he is free to find a new club as they attempt to slash their bloated salary bill.

According to Mundo Deportivo, he is pleading with his former club Juve to stop his nightmare in Spain by reaching an agreement with Barcelona that would allow him to return to Serie A. Pjanic’s desire to return to Juventus has grown as a result of Massimiliano Allegri’s sensational return to Turin this summer. He spent some of the best years of his career under the Italian coach. Pjanic is currently on loan at Besiktas.