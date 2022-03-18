A new report reveals how much Juventus earned from the Champions League this season

Juventus was the last Italian club to be eliminated from the Champions League this season, but they left at the same stage as Inter Milan.

The Italian champions nearly booted Liverpool out of the competition after beating the Reds 1-0 at Anfield, but they had lost the first leg in Italy 2-0.

Calcio e Finanza reports that Inter got more money from the market pool than Juve because they won the Serie A last season.

Their total winnings amounted to €64.81m, but it was still not as big as what Juventus earned overall.

The report claims the Bianconeri made €78.71m, this is partly because of their historic ranking in the competition.

Juve FC Says

We remain the biggest club in Italy and our reputation is still earning us good money as we can see in this breakdown.

However, we need to stop living in the past and start winning trophies again.

We haven’t won the Champions League in two decades and have massively underachieved in the last three seasons in that competition.

We need to get back to form soon enough and it might require spending some good money.

The club should do that because the longer we stay mediocre, the harder it would be for us to become a winning club again.