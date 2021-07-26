A new Serie A club emerges as a possible destination for Juventus man

Gianluca Frabotta’s future appears increasingly away from Juventus in this transfer window.

The Bianconeri is building a squad that can win Serie A next season and that might cost some players their future at the club.

Atalanta and Genoa have been linked with a move for him this summer and he seemed to be heading towards La Dea.

But that route has looked closed recently which should have made things easier for Genoa to sign him.

However, a new report on Gazzetta as reported by Tuttojuve claims that they will face new competition from Verona.

The left-back came through the ranks at Juve and had his first-team breakthrough last season when Andrea Pirlo gave him several chances to impress.

He deputised for Alex Sandro and scored a goal in the Italian Cup against SPAL.

Juve has remained committed to adding younger players to their squad in this transfer window, but Frabotta will likely struggle to play under Massimiliano Allegri and a move away from Juve is best for his development.

Juventus will be smart to strike a deal that gives them a chance to get him back if he becomes a top player to avoid what happened when they sold Leonardo Spinazzola to AS Roma.