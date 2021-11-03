‘A new starting point’ – Locatelli insists that the win will breed change

Manuel Locatelli insists that his side proved their unity in yesterday’s victory over Zenit St Petersburg, putting Juventus’s recent woes behind them.

The Old Lady have failed to win any of their last three matches in Serie A, but proved in midweek that when push comes to shove, we are still a top side filled with world class players, and we certainly need to see more of this Juve in the coming weeks.

We have slipped out of contention for the scudetto after a rocky start to the campaign, and despite steering the ship on course with a number of showings of focus and concentration, we lost that again over the past week.

Hopefully the win over Zenit is exactly what was needed to give us the boost we need to get ourselves back on course, before it is too late not only to challenge for top spot, but for the Champions League places altogether.

“In these matches, but above all in these moments, strong men are needed and today we proved it,” Locatelli said after the full-time whistle as translated by Juventus.com. “We are a very united group and tonight’s victory must be a new starting point. We played a good game and we need to gain confidence after this match, continuing to follow everything the coach asks of us. In the Champions League we managed to reach the round of 16 with two matches to go, but now we have to give a bigger push in the league to bring Juve back to the position it deserves.”

It was a very impressive performance on the whole, and the four goals is a vast change from what we have come to expect this season so far, but we need to see more of the same when we take on Fiorentina at the weekend or it could all have been for nothing.

Patrick