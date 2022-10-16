A new stat shows how key Vlahovic has been to Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic joined Juventus in the January transfer window because the Bianconeri had needed a goal-scorer.

Goals change games, so if you have a player that can score some, you can earn more points and more wins.

Juve has benefited from their investment in the Serbian, even though their overall team performance does not seem to have improved.

A new report has now revealed they win more matches when he actually scores for them.

Calciomercato says when he scores they almost certainly win and definitely do not lose.

The report reveals he has seven goals from six matches for the team. Five of those fixtures have ended in wins for them and the other has been a draw.

However, in their other 9 matches, he has scored once, and it ended in a draw against Roma, with Juve losing five and drawing the other three, without him scoring.

Juve FC Says

We signed Vlahovic because we knew what he could do and he has not disappointed us so far.

The striker has proven to be a good buy, and we will keep benefiting from his services.

Hopefully, he can stay injury-free for a long time, because that will guarantee that he would do well for us.