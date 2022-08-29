Juventus is keen to offload Arthur Melo before this transfer window closes, and that means they have just a few days to achieve that.

The Brazilian has struggled to impress since he moved to the club from Barcelona in 2020.

He is injury-prone and doesn’t seem to fit into the system of Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri manager has kept him in his squad and continues to hand him chances to impress.

However, it seems he will not get better at Juve, and he probably needs to leave to become a top player again.

Valencia showed an interest in him, but they cannot pay 50% of his wages, which is a requirement from Juve for his loan signing.

Olympique Lyon has shown an interest in him in recent days. However, the Frenchmen are not alone with a report on Tuttomercatoweb revealing that Sporting Lisbon also wants to take him on loan this week.

Juve FC Says

We need to offload Arthur, and it is good to see these clubs show an interest in his signature.

The midfielder will probably do better away from Turin, but we might have to lower our requirements for clubs to take him on loan if we are keen to see him go.