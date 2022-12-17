A number of Juventus Next Gen players could face Arsenal as Chiesa absent

Juventus has travelled to London to face Arsenal in a mid-season friendly game before the return of league football.

The Bianconeri face the Gunners in a game that should help them better prepare for the second half of this season.

However, they are missing several key players and could field a team of youngsters against the Premier League leaders instead.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals after being unable to call on the likes of Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba, Max Allegri is now set to name a number of Juventus Next Gen players in his team for the match.

Juve FC Says

These friendly games will help put our players in shape for the rest of the season but will not determine our readiness for real business.

It is also not bad that our youngsters have been named in the squad for the Arsenal game because the experience will aid their development.

Playing against one of the world’s most in-form clubs is a sure way to help build confidence in a young player.

We expect our Next Gen stars to use this opportunity well and become better players.

Hopefully, the senior players will also use it to improve their fitness and will not be injured in the game.