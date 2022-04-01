A number of Juventus stars set to go head-to-head in World Cup group stages

The draw for the group stages of the World Cup in Qatar took place today, and while Italy will not be involved in the tournament, there will be a number of our current players to support.

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny will be hopeful of getting one over team-mate Paulo Dybala’s Argentina when they face-off in Group C.

In Group G we have four players who are all likely to play key roles in the side, with Dusan Vlahovic’s Serbia set to take on both Denis Zakaria’s Switzerland and Danilo/Alex Sandro’s Brazil side, while Cameroon fill the group.

Three of the slots are yet to be finalised, but should Aaron Ramsey manage to guide his Wales side to reach the group stages, his Wales side will take on the Weston McKennie’s USA side, as well as Iran and Euro 2020 finalists England. The Welsh hopes rely on overcoming one of Scotland or Ukraine in their final qualifying clash, with that match having been delayed for obvious reasons.

Will you be cheering on the Bianconeri stars at the World Cup or do you have another nation that you will take a liking to with the Azzurri having failed to qualify?

Patrick