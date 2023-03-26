“A phenomenon” Locatelli has high praise for teammate

Manuel Locatelli has branded his Juventus teammate Angel di Maria a phenomenon as the Argentinian proves his worth at the club.

Di Maria has been a star-turn since he returned from winning the World Cup in Qatar and Juve has benefited from his terrific form.

He is one reason they remain in the Europa League; if they win, he will get a lot of credit.

The Bianconeri are one of the biggest clubs in the world, so it is not new that a player of Di Maria’s calibre plays for them.

The likes of Leanardo Bonucci are also serial winners, but Locatelli insists Di Maria is different and special.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“There are many strong Juventus players, such as Bonucci, Danilo and Alex Sandro, but Angel is the example of the champion. It is a phenomenon, he won everything he could win and presented himself to us in training as the most humble person in the world. These are things that remain within you, this is the difference between a sample and one that makes the phenomenon”.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is a world-class player who has won every major trophy in football, yet he continues to show so much hunger when he steps on the pitch.

This is the attitude all our players need to carry if they want to reach the highest levels of football.