Max Allegri is clearly delighted to have added Gleison Bremer to his Juventus squad in this transfer window.

The Brazilian has become one of the finest defenders in Europe while playing at Torino.

His performances for them earned him many admirers, and Juve was on his chase for a long time.

As soon as they cashed in on Matthijs de Ligt, they used some of their windfall to add him to their squad.

He would now improve the quality of the group and probably become a starter at the Allianz Stadium.

Speaking about the transfer recently, among other things, Allegri praised the Brazilian for his physicality.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “I am very happy with the arrival of Bremer, a physical player with the characteristics we were looking for. There aren’t many defenders of that level and the club has been very good at replacing De Ligt promptly.

“I am satisfied, but now the games are starting and there is only one month left for the start of the season.”

Juve FC Says

Bremer will become a key player for us in this campaign, and we have added him to the squad at the right time.

A move for him shows we mean business in terms of winning titles again from this term.

It is now left to him to win a place on the team ahead of Federico Gatti.