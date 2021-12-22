‘A player for Bayern’ – Rummenigge reiterates interest in Juventus star

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has claimed that Juventus forward Federico Chiesa is suited to Bayern Munich.

The winger is currently sidelined with injury, missing our last seven matches in all competitions, but that hasn’t stopped any reported interest ahead of the January transfer window.

There is no inclination that the Old Lady would be willing to part ways with their superstar however, despite a number of reported interested parties, but that hasn’t stopped Rummenigge from talking up a potential move to his club.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Chiesa: "I can confirm that he is a great player and he has always shown it, in the national team, at Juve and Fiorentina. He is a player for Bayern Munich" [RTV38] pic.twitter.com/8PpRdJ7XEm — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 21, 2021

Juventus have done well to steady the ship in recent weeks despite missing some key players, but there is no chance that allowing Chiesa to leave would be accepted in Turin.

Chiesa has the heart and fire which can build up those around him, and he is one of very few players in the squad who would be irreplaceable, and the only one who is guaranteed to keep improving for our side no matter who is in charge of managing Juve.

Do you believe we could seriously consider selling Chiesa?

Patrick