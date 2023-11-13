After beating Cagliari on Saturday night, Juventus fans were hoping for a miraculous performance from the youngsters at Frosinone that would keep them on top of the Serie A table.

Nevertheless, Inter have enough quality within their ranks to see off the Serie B champions and reclaim their lead.

Federico Dimarco stunned the world with a strike from beyond 50 meters that sailed over Stefano Turati and into the goal. The Nerazzurri then secured their win with a second goal from the spot courtesy of Hakan Calhanoglu.

But despite the final result, Juventus youngster Matias Soulé still delivered the goods against the Scudetto favorites.

The Argentine has been on sensational form since the start of the campaign. He already has five goals to his name. He’s also the player with the most accomplished dribbles in the league.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the 20-year-old is a “pleasure to watch”.

The pink newspaper gives the winger a high rating of 7/10.

As the source explains, one can always tell that Soulé will cut to the left, but he remains incredibly hard to stop.

The outlet adds that almost all of Frosinone’s plays have to go through him.

On the other hand, fellow Juventus loanee Enzo Barrenechea received 5.5/10 for a lukewarm display.

GdS praises the 22-year-old Argentine for his movements but felt he was no match for Inter midfielders.

Kaio Jorge also had a cameo late in the match but the result was already sealed at that point.