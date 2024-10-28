Juventus stalwart Manuel Locatelli is proud of his team’s comeback against Inter. The Bianconeri were seemingly resigned to defeat after trailing 2-4 on the scoreline, but Kenan Yildiz entered the pitch to bag a brace and salvage a valuable point for the visitors.

Therefore, Locatelli feels this result constitutes a morale boost for Juventus given the circumstances.

“It was an incredible match. There were strong emotions. We are satisfied with the team spirit we had. We will analyze the errors on the goals conceded but we will start again from the same spirit,” said the former Sassuolo man in his post-match press conference via JuventusNews24.

“There was a moment when we were suffering but we transmitted positivity to one other. It was an incredible match, a great battle between two big teams. Given how the match went, it’s a point gained.”

Locatelli also discussed his role as a leader on and off the pitch since he has now become one of the club’s longest-serving players.

“I try to do what the coach asks of me and help the younger ones. Then, as a midfielder, it is normal that I have some speaking to do on the pitch.

“These games must give us awareness. We have conceded avoidable goals but we must be aware of our path. We are young and we have a good base to work on.”

The Euro 2020 winner urged his teammates to remain humble while hinting that Inter could be better equipped to win the league.

“Iner and Napoli are strong teams but so are we. Inter have been playing together for a long time, they have experience and are prepared to play this type of match. We must remain humble.”

Finally, Locatelli insisted Juventus are blessed to have three competent goalkeepers among their ranks.

“Michele [Di Gregorio] is a guy I already love even though I’ve known him for a short while. He has his head on his shoulders. He is Juve’s future and present. We are lucky with all three goalkeepers we have. Pisngolio and Perin are two role models as well.”