A Premier League club offers Ramsey a three-year deal to leave Juventus

Tuttomercatoweb claims that Newcastle United has already approached Aaron Ramsey to offer him a three-year deal after their takeover.

Reports have linked the midfielder with a return to the Premier League for a long time now and he could finally make the move.

Crystal Palace and West Ham are two clubs who have been linked with a move for him before now, but nothing materialised.

He is now expected to finally leave Juve as Newcastle prepares to splash the cash on new players.

The English club has just been bought by a consortium being sponsored by the Saudi Arabian government and will look to add some top players to their squad.

Ramsey thrived at Arsenal in the Premier League and a return to the competition could reignite his career.

The report says they have reached out to the midfielder regarding a potential transfer although, it didn’t specify if they want to sign him in January or will wait until the summer to land him.

Juventus is yet to receive an official bid or enquiry from them, but if the midfielder agrees to join them, speaking to Juve would be much easier.

Ramsey has played four competitive matches for Juve this season, but he has no goals or assists.