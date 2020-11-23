A Premier League team might relieve Juventus of outcast

Sami Khedira has been a problem for Juventus this season as the Bianconeri look to offload the German.

The 33-year-old has entered the final year of his current deal, but he has refused all attempts to force him out of the club through some kind of settlement.

He has been training with the team, but he will not feature for them before the end of his current deal.

Juventus had hope that he would get a new team to take a chance on him and sign him last summer, but that never happened.

He has remained with the Bianconeri, but that might change in the January transfer window.

This is because Todofichajes claims that Everton wants to sign him as Carlo Ancelotti looks to work with him.

The Toffees aren’t the only team in England that is considering a move for him, with the report claiming that West Ham will battle Everton to sign him.

Khedira has become a victim of Juve looking to buy and play younger players, this has denied him the chance to play regularly.

The Bianconeri will hope that one of his English suitors will be able to take him off their wage bill soon.