On Monday night, the legendary Alessandro Del Piero donned the famous black and white jersey once again with the number 10 on the back.

The Juventus icon took part in a charity five-a-side match between former Bianconeri stars and their Milan counterparts.

The 47-year-old enjoyed the fan’s warm reception who cheered him on throughout the match, and repaid their love with some pieces of skills and a couple of goals.

But despite being the club’s record-holder in number of appearances and goals scored, Del Piero maintains an extremely humble approach when discussing a fellow Juventus icon.

Last week, it was the one-year anniversary of Giampiero Boniperti’s passing, and Il Pinturicchio praised the late legend with some elegant words.

Boniperti also served as a Juventus director and an honorary president, and Del Piero believes that the club is missing such presence.

“Emotions remain linked to what I achieved with this shirt. Wearing it again is always pleasant,” Del Piero told Tuttosport via Calciomercato.

“I don’t know if I can say something new about Boniperti. The president was unique. I met him for the first time in an Udinese-Juventus match, when I was still 16.

“Then in my first year, when I signed my first contract at Juve. I am also tied to his family, The president is certainly missing . A presence like his is missing, a personality like his, a temperament like his.

“He was a wonderful man, brilliant in various respects, both as a player and as a director.”