Boniperti Del Piero
Club News

“A presence like his is missing” – Del Piero pays tribute to Juventus icon

June 21, 2022 - 2:30 pm

On Monday night, the legendary Alessandro Del Piero donned the famous black and white jersey once again with the number 10 on the back.

The Juventus icon took part in a charity five-a-side match between former Bianconeri stars and their Milan counterparts.

The 47-year-old enjoyed the fan’s warm reception who cheered him on throughout the match, and repaid their love with some pieces of skills and a couple of goals.

But despite being the club’s record-holder in number of appearances and goals scored, Del Piero maintains an extremely humble approach when discussing a fellow Juventus icon.

Last week, it was the one-year anniversary of Giampiero Boniperti’s passing, and Il Pinturicchio praised the late legend with some elegant words.

Boniperti also served as a Juventus director and an honorary president, and Del Piero believes that the club is missing such presence.

“Emotions remain linked to what I achieved with this shirt. Wearing it again is always pleasant,” Del Piero told Tuttosport via Calciomercato.

“I don’t know if I can say something new about Boniperti. The president was unique. I met him for the first time in an Udinese-Juventus match, when I was still 16.

“Then in my first year, when I signed my first contract at Juve. I am also tied to his family, The president is certainly missing . A presence like his is missing, a personality like his, a temperament like his.

“He was a wonderful man, brilliant in various respects, both as a player and as a director.”

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Renato Sanches

Juventus still in the race for PSG-bound midfielder

June 21, 2022
Kean

Ten possible Juventus sales that can help the club raise transfer funds

June 21, 2022
Cambiaso

Fiorentina joins Juventus in the race to sign relegated star

June 21, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.